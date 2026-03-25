Ahead of Larry Page’s 53rd birthday: A look at the world's second-richest person's net worth

Larry Page, an American businessman and former CEO of Google, is turning 53 on March 26. From co-founding Google, an American technology company, to becoming one of the richest people in the world, let's break down his net worth and see how wealthy he is.
Lawrence Edward Page, widely recognised as Larry Page, is an American businessman and computer scientist who co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998. Together, they developed the PageRank algorithm, which ultimately powers the search engine and helps users.
Larry Page, Google's former co-founder, is the world's second-richest person. He has an estimated net worth of approximately $257 billion, according to Forbes.
Born on March 26, 1973, in Lansing, Michigan, Larry Page grew up in a household that was immersed in computer science. His parents, Dr Carl Victor Page Sr. and Gloria Page, were both experts in the field, which sparked his interest in technology from an early age.
On December 3, 2019, Page stepped down as CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc., along with co-founder Sergey Brin. They announced their decision but also mentioned that they would continue to serve on the boards. From that day onwards, Sundar Pichai took over as CEO.
Despite achieving significant success at Google, Larry Page has also invested in and developed several companies focusing on fields like advanced technology, aerospace, and health.
In 2008, Larry Page was awarded the Honourable Prince of Asturias Award for communication and humanities, alongside his partner Sergey Brin. Additionally, he also achieved the Marconi Prize and induction into the National Academy of Engineering.