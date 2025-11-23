/Agni-V, Tejas, Arihant and more: Top 6 indigenous Indian defence technologies transforming military power

India’s defence capabilities are no longer defined by what it buys from abroad. Over the past two decades, the country has quietly built a high-technology ecosystem that now produces some of its most sophisticated military platforms at home. From aerospace and missile systems to naval nuclear propulsion and space-based defence, the scope of indigenous development has widened far beyond licensed manufacturing. As global supply chains tighten and regional security challenges rise, the strength of India’s home-grown military technology has become a critical factor in determining strategic stability in South Asia.