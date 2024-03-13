Agni-5 missile's stunning striking range and accuracy make India's nuclear-powered neighbours nervous

Updated: Mar 13, 2024

Indian scientists successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology

Agni-5 missile

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The flight test was named Mission Divyastra. It was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The mission accomplished the designed parameters.

PM Modi praises scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in carrying out the complex mission. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missiles with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

What is MIRV tech

Indian scientists have integrated the MIRV technology, which delivers multiple nuclear warheads to different targets fired from the same missile on the Agni-5 platform. It simply means that a single missile would be capable of delivering multiple warheads. Unlike other missiles, which have only one warhead and hit one target, Agni-5 has the capability of hitting multiple targets at once, at varying speeds and in different directions. Test of Agni-5 made India enter the elite list of nations which has MIRV technology, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France. Pakistan also claimed to have tested the MIRV missile the Ababeel in 2017.

'Great achievement'

Talking about the Agni-5 MIRV launch, former DRDO spokesperson Dr Ravi Gupta said, "It is a great day for our nation when the DRDO has launched the maiden flight of Divyastra. This is a great achievement." "This provides the nation with a capability which very few nations in the world presently have. Divyastra has all the qualities, all the accuracy and reach that Agni-5 has had. But the same missile will now be able to carry more than one warhead which can be directed to target a definite location or one single location. This increases the strength of the missile or the reach of the missile manifolds."

What is the range of Agni-5 missile

Notably, the range of the missile has not been made public, but several reports have mentioned that Agni-5, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), has a range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometres. It is also not specified how many warheads it can carry.

India's defence arsenal

The addition of Agni-5 to India's defence arsenal has been a massive boost as it comes with the farthest range in the nation's history of missile programme. The missiles with MIRV technology are often praised for providing capabilities during first-strike scenarios. However, India maintains that it follows a "no first use" policy when it comes to nuclear weapons. Despite India's policy, Agni-5 will strengthen India's deterrence by successfully negating any incoming threat. Such missile systems also become a target as an enemy would look to destroy the most dangerous launchpads. Hence, it needs to be kept hidden from the enemy's eyes.

Warning to Pakistan and China

With the mentioned range, Agni-5 can reach almost all of Asia and even some parts of Europe. It can strike any city in Pakistan, and can reach regions including the northernmost part of China. It is the latest in India's nuclear-capable Agni missile series and enough to make India's nuclear-powered neighbours nervous. The number of warheads in the missile system can also be increased based on the requirements. Agni-5 will thwart any potential threats from the eastern frontiers.



It will be India's deterrence against China, which has missiles like the Dong Feng-41. Chinese DF-41 has a range of 12,000-15,000 kilometres and can hit any Indian city.

Praise for Agni-5 test

US Congressman Rich McCormick said on the first test of Agni-5 missile by India, "This makes India a player when it comes to strategic and tactical applications in the military. As you get more technology, you get a more larger economy and investment in the military. People respect power." "India is only getting started in this. PM Modi is engaged internationally. The more powerful you get the more people pay attention to you. Putin is leveraging the fact that he has nuclear arms," McCormick added.

