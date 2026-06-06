/‘Aggressive driving’: Does hard braking and fast acceleration waste your fuel?

Aggressive driving with hard braking and fast acceleration lowers fuel economy by up to 40 per cent. Smooth driving saves petrol and reduces yearly costs without affecting your total travel time.
Aggressive driving habits like rapid acceleration and sudden braking can lower your motorway fuel economy by up to 30 per cent. Pushing the accelerator pedal to the floor forces the engine to burn massive amounts of petrol instantly.
In heavy city traffic, constant hard braking and rapid acceleration can reduce your mileage by nearly 40 per cent. Smoothly easing into stops and starts keeps the engine revolutions low, preserving your fuel efficiency.
A commuter who consistently drives aggressively can easily waste over Rs 8,000 on extra petrol every single year. Adopting a calmer driving style immediately stops this hidden financial drain at the petrol pump.
Maintaining a safe following distance of at least three seconds allows you to brake smoothly instead of slamming the pedal. This steady momentum prevents the engine from working twice as hard to regain lost speed.
Studies consistently show that weaving through traffic and accelerating hard offers nearly 0 per cent reduction in overall travel time. You simply burn significantly more fuel only to arrive at the next red traffic light.