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‘Aggressive driving’: Does hard braking and fast acceleration waste your fuel?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 06, 2026, 19:35 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 19:35 IST

Aggressive driving with hard braking and fast acceleration lowers fuel economy by up to 40 per cent. Smooth driving saves petrol and reduces yearly costs without affecting your total travel time.

30 Per Cent Drop
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(Photograph: AI generated)

30 Per Cent Drop

Aggressive driving habits like rapid acceleration and sudden braking can lower your motorway fuel economy by up to 30 per cent. Pushing the accelerator pedal to the floor forces the engine to burn massive amounts of petrol instantly.

40 Per Cent City Waste
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(Photograph: AI generated)

40 Per Cent City Waste

In heavy city traffic, constant hard braking and rapid acceleration can reduce your mileage by nearly 40 per cent. Smoothly easing into stops and starts keeps the engine revolutions low, preserving your fuel efficiency.

Rs 8,000 Yearly Cost
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Rs 8,000 Yearly Cost

A commuter who consistently drives aggressively can easily waste over Rs 8,000 on extra petrol every single year. Adopting a calmer driving style immediately stops this hidden financial drain at the petrol pump.

3 Seconds Stopping Rule
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(Photograph: AI generated)

3 Seconds Stopping Rule

Maintaining a safe following distance of at least three seconds allows you to brake smoothly instead of slamming the pedal. This steady momentum prevents the engine from working twice as hard to regain lost speed.

0 Travel Time Benefit
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(Photograph: AI generated)

0 Travel Time Benefit

Studies consistently show that weaving through traffic and accelerating hard offers nearly 0 per cent reduction in overall travel time. You simply burn significantly more fuel only to arrive at the next red traffic light.

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