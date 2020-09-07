After wrecking Japan, Typhoon Haishen makes landfall in South Korea

A powerful typhoon lashed South Korea on Monday after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left up to eight people dead or missing.

Over 300,000 households powercut

More than 300,000 households were still without power Monday afternoon after Typhoon Haishen roared past Japan's southern island of Kyushu, ripping off roofs and dumping half a metre (20 inches) of water in just a day.

Rescue workers were picking through mud and detritus seeking four missing people after a landslide in rural Miyazaki.

Dozens of police officers were on their way to help, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo.

(Photograph:AFP)