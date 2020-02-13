Not just US, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka have crashed to historic low in ODIs

The United States cricket team was all out on 35 runs within 12 overs by Nepal. The Americans now jointly hold the record of the lowest totals in ODIs with Zimbabwe. 

Let's take a look at the teams who disappointed fans in ODIs while creating a dubious record.

Team USA

United States cricket team was all-out on 35 runs after Nepal's spinner Sandeep Lamichhane scalped 6 wickets. This is jointly the lowest total in ODIs. 

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe cricket team is a common name in the list of low ODI totals, the African side has scored the joint-lowest score in ODI history. They scored 35 runs against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2004. 

Zimbabwe scored 38 runs against Sri Lanka (2001) and 44 runs against Bangladesh (2009).

Canada

Team USA's neighbouring team is not far behind them. Canada's cricket team scored 36 runs against Sri Lanka during the 2003 World Cup. 

Canada cricket team reached another low scoring just 45 runs in 40.3 overs against England in 1979. 

Sri Lanka

The mighty Lankans have also bundled out in few innings in the ODIs. One such innings was against South Africa, they were all out on 43 runs in 2012.

Pakistan

Pakistan was all out on 43 runs against West Indies in 1993.

Namibia

The southern African nation had a forgettable campaign in the 2003 World Cup. In a match against Australia, Namibia was all out for 45 runs.

India

Indian cricket team ranks world number 2 in ODI, but the heavyweight crashed to a disasasterous score against Sri Lanka in the Sharjah Cup final in 2000 with India all out for 54 runs. 

Vaas scalped 5 wickets with Muttiah Muralitharan taking 3 wickets for just 6 runs to bundle Ganguly's India in 27 overs as the former world champions won the game by 245 runs.

