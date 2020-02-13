Not just US, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka have crashed to historic low in ODIs

The United States cricket team was all out on 35 runs within 12 overs by Nepal. The Americans now jointly hold the record of the lowest totals in ODIs with Zimbabwe.
Let's take a look at the teams who disappointed fans in ODIs while creating a dubious record.
Zimbabwe cricket team is a common name in the list of low ODI totals, the African side has scored the joint-lowest score in ODI history. They scored 35 runs against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2004.
Zimbabwe scored 38 runs against Sri Lanka (2001) and 44 runs against Bangladesh (2009).
(Photograph:AFP)
Indian cricket team ranks world number 2 in ODI, but the heavyweight crashed to a disasasterous score against Sri Lanka in the Sharjah Cup final in 2000 with India all out for 54 runs.
Vaas scalped 5 wickets with Muttiah Muralitharan taking 3 wickets for just 6 runs to bundle Ganguly's India in 27 overs as the former world champions won the game by 245 runs.
(Photograph:AFP)