National officials, including Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, said an interim leadership council comprising the president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council would assume responsibilities until a new supreme leader is selected, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported. Larijani confirmed that the interim mechanism would be implemented “as soon as possible” to maintain continuity, according to the Times of Israel. Mojtaba Khamenei is one of the most influential figures in the Iranian clerical establishment and among the figures seen as a candidate to succeed Ali Khamenei as leader of the Islamic Republic, says Reuters.

