The Guardian Council holds a pivotal role in Iran’s political system, vetting candidates for office and overseeing legislation passed by parliament. Its power to disqualify potential leaders is well established; for instance, it barred former president Hassan Rouhani from running for the Assembly of Experts in March 2024. Under constitutional requirements, the supreme leader must be a qualified Islamic jurist, just and pious, and well-versed in political and social affairs, with the capacity for leadership and sound judgment. If no candidate fully satisfies all these criteria, the Assembly of Experts may select an individual who demonstrates strong leadership ability and political competence.