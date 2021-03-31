After two days, huge fire in Indonesian oil refinery doused

Two days after a blast, firefighters in Indonesia on Wednesday doused a massive fire at one of the nation's biggest oil refineries.
Let's take a look.
News agency AFP reported that thick plumes of black smoke appeared in the skies after the blast early on Monday
(Photograph:AFP)
Though the cause was not clear, Pertamina, the oil company whose Balongan refinery in West Java caught fire, said that the blaze started during a lightning storm.
The local disaster agency said one person died of a heart attack following the explosion.
Six people were severely injured and hospitalised and at least 30 others received minor injuries.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Thousands of locals were evacuated from the area after the massive fire.
Fire-suppressing foam was used to douse the blaze at two storage tankers and the company said the fire was ultimately put out on Wednesday afternoon.