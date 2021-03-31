After two days, huge fire in Indonesian oil refinery doused

Two days after a blast, firefighters in Indonesia on Wednesday doused a massive fire at one of the nation's biggest oil refineries.

Let's take a look. 


 

View in App

Thick plumes of black smoke 

News agency AFP reported that thick plumes of black smoke appeared in the skies after the blast early on Monday

(Photograph:AFP)

A lighting storm

Though the cause was not clear, Pertamina, the oil company whose Balongan refinery in West Java caught fire, said that the blaze started during a lightning storm. 

(Photograph:AFP)

One died, several injured

The local disaster agency said one person died of a heart attack following the explosion. 

Six people were severely injured and hospitalised and at least 30 others received minor injuries. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Thousands evacuated

Thousands of locals were evacuated from the area after the massive fire. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Fire-suppressing foam 

Fire-suppressing foam was used to douse the blaze at two storage tankers and the company said the fire was ultimately put out on Wednesday afternoon. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App