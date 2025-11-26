/After Tejas, HAL's stock crashes but brokerage see over 20% upside in fighter jet maker! Here's why

The sell-off followed the tragic crash of an LCA Tejas single-seat fighter during an aerobatic display at Al Maktoum International Airport on November 21, which resulted in the death of IAF pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The incident marks the second Tejas-related accident in less than two years, raising concerns over export prospects in the short term. Despite this, brokerages say the impact on HAL’s fundamentals is limited, and the long-term growth story remains intact.