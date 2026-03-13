These hackers are now coming full throttle for the US defence systems. They are openly discussing their plans on message boards, such as Telegram. The US data centres are their primary target, which they describe as the "brains" of US military and intelligence operations. Researchers at the US-based SITE Intelligence Group recently uncovered conversations revealing their plans. “The datacenters need to be taken out as they host the brains of the USA's military communication and targeting systems," one message read.