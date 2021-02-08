After Rafale, how Boeing's F-15EX fighter jet can change IAF's strike capability

US Air Force set to get 2 F-15EX fighters this year

The F-15EX was exhibited at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru. The F-15EX undertook its first flight and Boeing tweeted, "Check out the F-15EX as it makes its historic first flight. F-15EX is built on a digital thread, allowing it to also serve as a testbed to incorporate future tech and capability for the US Air Force."

The F-15EX fighter jet is set to be incorporated into the US Air Force later this year after it completed its test flight over St. Louis in the US. Last year, the US had ordered Boeing to build eight F-15EX fighters as part of 144 jets to be incorporated later.



(Photograph:AFP)