/After Khamenei’s death in US–Israel strikes, who will replace him as Iran’s supreme leader? Top names in the race

Iranian state media have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed at his office in coordinated Israeli–US military attacks on Iran, following earlier reports of the strike and his death by officials from both the United States and Israel. The death of Khamenei has plunged Iran into its most consequential political transition in more than three decades. Supreme leader since 1989 and the Islamic Republic’s ultimate authority over the military, judiciary and key state institutions, Khamenei was among the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East. His death marks only the second leadership change since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, triggering 40 days of national mourning and setting in motion a constitutionally defined succession process that will determine the direction of the state at a time of acute regional tension.