/After Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab next? Iran warns it could seize control of key Red Sea strait if US expands war: Report

The unnamed official issued a pointed warning over possible military escalation. “If the enemy wants to take action on land in the Iranian islands… or to inflict costs on Iran with naval movements… we will open other fronts as a surprise,” the source said. Any such move, the official added, would “double his costs,” underscoring Iran’s deterrence posture. "The Bab al-Mandab Strait is considered one of the strategic straits in the world, and Iran has both the will and the possibility to produce a completely credible threat against it," the official added.