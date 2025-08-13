LOGIN
After Court Kacheri on SonyLIV, Watch These Similar Courtroom Dramas on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT Platforms

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 13:45 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 13:45 IST

 A fan of Court Kacheri? Then take a look at these gripping courtroom dramas that will keep you guessing and on the edge of your seats.  Here are some Indian courtroom series across OTT platforms to add to your watchlist.

Courtroom dramas have a unique ability to keep audiences captivated, combining legal intrigue, moral dilemmas, and the thrill of justice being served. If you’re in the mood for heated arguments, shocking twists, and powerful performances, here are some Indian courtroom series across OTT platforms to add to your watchlist.

Criminal Justice
Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice offers a fresh story with each season, exploring everything from wrongful accusations to corporate crime and psychological manipulation. Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of Madhav Mishra, a street-smart yet deeply principled lawyer, is the glue that ties the seasons together. You can watch the show on JioHotstar.

Guilty Minds
Guilty Minds

This engaging legal drama centres around Kashaf Quaze and Deepak Rana, two lawyers and former best friends who now find themselves on opposite sides of the courtroom. You can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

Illegal
Illegal

Neha Sharma headlines this gripping legal thriller as Niharika Singh, an ambitious lawyer whose strong sense of justice is tested when she joins a prestigious but morally ambiguous law firm. You can watch the show on JioHotstar.

Your Honour
Your Honour

Bishan Khosla, a respected judge, whose life unravels when his son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. Desperate to protect him, Bishan makes a series of decisions that spiral into a dangerous game of deception. You can watch the show on SonyLIV.

The Trial
The Trial

The Indian adaptation of the acclaimed series The Good Wife. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a woman who returns to her law career after her husband’s public scandal. You can watch the show on JioHotstar.

