After Ciara, Storm Dennis pounds Britain!

The second storm in a week hit Britain on Saturday, prompting flooding alerts for many parts of the country and disrupting flights and train services just as many schools start their half-term holidays.
The heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Dennis hit barely a week after Storm Ciara caused disruption to transport, flooded homes and left thousands without electricity.
Cars got swept away by floodwater in the Welsh town of Hay-on-Wye on Sunday (February 16) after nearby River Way broke its banks as the second storm in a week hit Britain.
Videos uploaded to social media show parked cars being dislodged by river waters, passing by submerged houses.
(Photograph:AFP)