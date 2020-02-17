After Ciara, Storm Dennis pounds Britain!

The second storm in a week hit Britain on Saturday, prompting flooding alerts for many parts of the country and disrupting flights and train services just as many schools start their half-term holidays.

The heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Dennis hit barely a week after Storm Ciara caused disruption to transport, flooded homes and left thousands without electricity.

30 warnings in place

A total of 30 warnings were in place in England, meaning flooding was expected, and 238 alerts cautioning that flooding is possible, according to the Environment Agency.

Military being roped in

A total of 75 military personnel were helping to build barriers and repair flood defences in Yorkshire, northern England, where the ground was already saturated from last week's rains.

Sweeping cars

Cars got swept away by floodwater in the Welsh town of Hay-on-Wye on Sunday (February 16) after nearby River Way broke its banks as the second storm in a week hit Britain.

Videos uploaded to social media show parked cars being dislodged by river waters, passing by submerged houses.

Borders in danger

Warnings of severe flooding, which posed a danger to life, were in place in four locations for the River Teme on the Welsh borders and for the River Taff and River Neath in south Wales, English and Welsh environment agencies said.

Ciara's legacy

No fly-zone

Significant disruption to aviation operations is expected. Multiple flights arriving into Gatwick Airport were cancelled while Luton Airport was advising passengers to check with their airlines before setting off from home.

Submerged!

Residential areas and roads were flooded in Southeast England on Sunday (February 16), as Storm Dennis caused a second day of disruption.

