/After border clashes, Afghanistan and Pakistan start another fight: Who requested for ceasefire?

The ceasefire came with a question that who sorted the peace? Both sides claimed the other side asked for it first.
After days of border clashes, Afghanistan and Pakistan reached a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours.
Before the ceasefire was announced, Pakistan claimed to launch "precision strikes" in Kabul.
A Pakistani foreign ministry statement said the two countries would implement a "temporary ceasefire" for 48 hours.
Afghan Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid said the ceasefire was due to the "insistence of the Pakistani side."
