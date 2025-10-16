LOGIN
After border clashes, Afghanistan and Pakistan start another fight: Who requested for ceasefire?

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 19:18 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 19:18 IST

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions

After days of border clashes, Afghanistan and Pakistan reached a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours.

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions

Before the ceasefire was announced, Pakistan claimed to launch "precision strikes" in Kabul.

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions

The ceasefire came with a question that who sorted the peace? Both sides claimed the other side asked for it first.

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions

A Pakistani foreign ministry statement said the two countries would implement a "temporary ceasefire" for 48 hours.

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions

Afghan Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid said the ceasefire was due to the "insistence of the Pakistani side."

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions

Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes.

