"We will be back!" a dozen singers proclaimed in the middle of New York's Times Square, in a pop-up event commemorating the one-year anniversary of Broadway going dim. Friday on Times Square, when the first familiar notes of George Benson's "On Broadway" sounded, a powerful chorus of voices -- some quavering with emotion -- quickly joined in.

And a clear sense of optimism filled the air -- despite the "Closed" signs still darkening the doors of nearby theaters.