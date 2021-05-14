Afghans celebrate Eid amid ceasefire between Taliban and government

Muslim devotees pray to start the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan during a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces, in an open area at a mosque on the outskirts of Jalalabad
(Photograph:AFP)
Scenes from Kabul
Muslim devotees leave the Abdul Rahman Mosque after offering prayers on the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan during a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces, in Kabul
(Photograph:AFP)
Together we pray
Muslim devotees offer prayers to start the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan during a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces, at the Abdul Rahman Mosque in Kabul
(Photograph:AFP)
Young devotees
Young Muslim devotees offer prayers to start the Eid-al-Fitr festival