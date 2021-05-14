Afghans celebrate Eid amid ceasefire between Taliban and government

Afghans celebrated teh festival of Eid al-Fitr as three-day ceasefire between Taliban and Afghan government kicked-in. The ceasefire is a respite for Afghans.

Faithfuls gather

Muslim devotees pray to start the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan during a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces, in an open area at a mosque on the outskirts of Jalalabad

(Photograph:AFP)