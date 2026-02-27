/Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Who are the key leaders of Taliban?

Amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the neighbours traded airstrikes, with Islamabad targeting Kabul and the Taliban conducting an attack on a military base near Pak capital on Friday (Feb 27). As the situation sharpens regional security concerns, attention has turned to the leadership of the Taliban, which returned to power in August 2021 under Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the movement’s ultimate authority.

Here are the key leaders of the Taliban: