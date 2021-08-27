Afghanistan evacuations: Latest situation on the ground

As the August 31 deadline for complete US pullout from Afghanistan draws nearer still, countries are racing against time to evacuate their citizens, diplomats and Afghan allies from the country. Nations have pressed their air forces in order to carry out the evacuation. The blasts at Kabul airport on August 26 were definitely a jolt to these efforts but the countries have countinued their evacuation exercise from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Here's a lowdown on latest situation of evacuation effort by several countries.
 

View in App

USA

The US military will continue evacuating people from Kabul airport until Aug. 31 if needed, but will prioritize the removal of US troops and military equipment on the last couple of days, the Pentagon has said.

Washington has so far evacuated 4,500 U.S. citizens and their families

(Photograph:AFP)

Britain

British forces have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul and processing facilities have closed, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. So far, Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans, representing the second biggest airlift by the country's air force after the Berlin Airlift in 1949, the ministry said.

(Photograph:AFP)

Germany

Germany ended evacuation flights on Thursday (August 26). The German military has evacuated 5,347 people, including more than 4,100 Afghans.

(Photograph:AFP)

France

The French Defence Ministry said that, as of Thursday evening, more than 100 French nationals and more than 2,500 Afghans had reached French soil after being evacuated from Kabul.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Italy

Italy said that by Aug. 26, 4,832 Afghans had been brought out of Afghanistan. Some 4,575 have arrived so far in Italy.

(Photograph:AFP)

India

India has airlifted 565 people from Afghanistan, most of them embassy personnel and citizens living there but also dozens of Afghans including Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, a government official said on condition of anonymity.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App