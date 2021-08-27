Afghanistan evacuations: Latest situation on the ground

As the August 31 deadline for complete US pullout from Afghanistan draws nearer still, countries are racing against time to evacuate their citizens, diplomats and Afghan allies from the country. Nations have pressed their air forces in order to carry out the evacuation. The blasts at Kabul airport on August 26 were definitely a jolt to these efforts but the countries have countinued their evacuation exercise from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Here's a lowdown on latest situation of evacuation effort by several countries.

