Aerial photos show destruction due to Typhoon Rai in Philippines

The Philippines -- ranked as one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year.

Strongest typhoon to hit Philippines

More than 30 people were killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official figures showed Saturday, with a charity reporting "alarming" destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

Hundreds of thousands fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.

(Photograph:AFP)