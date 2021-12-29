Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu: Notable deaths in 2021

February

Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, star of "The Sound of Music", dies on February 5 aged 91.

George Shultz, Ronald Reagan's secretary of state who helped end the Cold War but contributed to conflict by advocating pre-emptive strikes, passes the next day at 100.

Argentina's former president Carlos Menem dies at 90 on February 14.

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, one of the last great poets of the Beat Generation, passes eight days later aged 101.

Papua New Guinea's "father of the nation" Sir Michael Somare, its first prime minister, dies aged 84 on February 26.



(Photograph:AFP)