Adele to Sara Ali Khan, celebs and their drastic weight loss

Losing weight is hard, and when you are a public figure it comes with the added baggage of pressure. Here's taking a look at some celebs who stunned the world with their body transformation:

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey became pregnant with twins in 2010 and gained more than 30 kg pounds but after only six months of giving birth, the pop singer lost 13 kg and was back to her work.

Kevin Smith

In 2018, the filmmaker suffered a major heart attack. At the time he was a non vegetarian. After his doctors advised him to lead a healthier life, he shifted to a vegan lifestyle and shed kilos. He became unrecognisable as his weight dropped from 116 kg to 92 kg. 

Adele

The British musician amazed fans with her new slim avatar as she shared a picture of her transformed self on Instagram this year. The singer took the internet and her fans by a surprise as she revealed that she had been working on her body and fitness for some months now. 

Rebel Wilson

Australian actress and Hollywood star, Rebel Wilson is another such example who is now atleast two sizes smaller than she used to be.

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood newbie who is already making waves in the industry, Sara Ali Khan is a major inspiration for those who seek to lead a healthier lifestyle. Suffering from PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that led to her excessive weight gain, Sara has lost almost 35 kgs to enter the world of films. 

Sonakshi Sinha

Another such Bollywood example is Sonakshi Sinha who weighed about 90 kg and loved to eat junk food and did not follow any workout regimen. But before her debut with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg', Sonakshi lost almost 30 kg.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor stuns with her fabulous fashion statement, but how many of you know that the actress once weighed 86 kgs! Sonam shocked everyone with her tremendous weight loss when she made her debut in Bollywood. The actor took it seriously when she was offered a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, 'Saawariya'.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar who gained stardom by playing a simple overweight married woman in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' is now nothing like that girl at least in her physical appearance. The actress lost from 89 kg to become 57 in just six months of hard work and dedication. 

