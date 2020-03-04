Adele to Sara Ali Khan, celebs and their drastic weight loss

Losing weight is hard, and when you are a public figure it comes with the added baggage of pressure. Here's taking a look at some celebs who stunned the world with their body transformation:
Bollywood newbie who is already making waves in the industry, Sara Ali Khan is a major inspiration for those who seek to lead a healthier lifestyle. Suffering from PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that led to her excessive weight gain, Sara has lost almost 35 kgs to enter the world of films.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor stuns with her fabulous fashion statement, but how many of you know that the actress once weighed 86 kgs! Sonam shocked everyone with her tremendous weight loss when she made her debut in Bollywood. The actor took it seriously when she was offered a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, 'Saawariya'.
(Photograph:Twitter)