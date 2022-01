Adelaide to Johannesburg: India's five best Test wins under Virat Kohli's captaincy

Virat Kohli brought an end to his seven-year stint as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team on Saturday (January 15). He led the team to some of the most memorable wins at home and away from home. Here is a look at India's best wins under Kohli's talismanic leadership in the longest format.

India vs Australia, Adelaide 2018

India kicked off their 2018-19 tour of Australia with a thrilling win in the series-opener at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. India rode on Cheteshwar Pujara's brilliant 123 to post 250 runs on the board in the first innings before bundling out Australia for 235 runs in their first innings.

Pujara followed up his century with a fifty in the second innings to help India score 307 runs and set up a target of 323 runs for the hosts. The Indian bowlers stood tall and bowled out the Aussies for 291 to help India win by 31 runs. The win paved way for India's maiden Test series win on Australian soil as Kohli became the first Indian captain to achieve the feat.

(Photograph:AFP)