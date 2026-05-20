/Adarsh Gourav, Vishal Jethwa, Ahsaas Channa: Young Indian actors taking their work to the global stage

From Cannes standing ovations to historic wins and globally celebrated films, these actors are helping redefine India's place in world cinema. Their journeys prove that strong performances and authentic storytelling can transcend language geography, and industry boundaries.
Indian cinema is witnessing a massive global moment, and a new generation of actors is leading the change. From Cannes premieres and Oscar campaigns to globally acclaimed indie films and international streaming breakthroughs, these young stars are taking Indian storytelling far beyond borders.
Here are some young Indian actors whose work is making waves internationally.
Vishal Jethwa has steadily emerged as one of the most compelling actors of his generation, and Homebound took that journey to an international level. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025 and received a massive standing ovation from the audience.
The film’s global reception further strengthened Vishal’s reputation as a serious performer capable of carrying emotionally powerful cinema to world audiences.
Young Malayalam actor Hridhu Haroon gained global recognition through Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which created history at Cannes by winning the Grand Prix. The film later earned international awards buzz and major global acclaim.
Hridhu’s understated performance helped him become one of the breakout young faces associated with India’s rising indie cinema movement.
Anasuya Sengupta made history at Cannes 2024 by becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category for The Shameless.
Her win became a landmark moment for Indian actors globally and highlighted the growing international appetite for unconventional Indian stories and performances.
Kani Kusruti earned worldwide acclaim for her performance in All We Imagine As Light, one of the most celebrated Indian films in recent years. The film’s success at Cannes and subsequent global recognition placed Kani firmly in international cinema conversations.
Her performance stood out for its realism, emotional depth, and quiet power qualities that resonated strongly with global critics and audiences alike.
Adarsh Gourav remains one of the strongest examples of an Indian actor breaking through internationally on pure acting merit. His performance in The White Tiger earned worldwide acclaim along with a BAFTA nomination, instantly putting him on the global map.
Since then, Adarsh has continued balancing Indian and international projects, proving he belongs to a growing class of Indian actors who can seamlessly move between Bollywood, indie cinema, and Hollywood-backed productions.
Star on social media and OTT, Ahsaas Channa is now stepping onto the global stage with Gudgudi. The film is set to be showcased at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 under the Marché du Film segment, marking a huge international milestone for the young actor.
With Gudgudi, Ahsaas joins the growing list of young Indian talents representing new-age Indian cinema globally.