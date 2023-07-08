Actors who have played the role of a journalist and have aced it like a total pro on OTT

| Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:01 AM IST

Entertainment and media play a pivotal part in our lives, especially given the similar reach, impact and sometimes even medium possessed by both. When the two converged recently multiple times, the audience has been treated with memorable performances by some of the finest actors. Here’s a look at some of the most remarkable performances by actors playing journalists on the digital medium in the recent past:

Jalsa

Regarded as the powerhouse of talent, Vidya Balan delivered yet another memorable role as a Journalist in Jalsa which released on Prime Video on March 18 last year. Vidya skillfully portrayed the role of Maya Menon, a TV journalist in constant pursuit of truth with shades of grey. Taking inspirations from some of the top journalists in the nation, Vidya Balan skilfully aced her character’s professional representation with her compelling performance.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Jaideep Ahlawat - The Broken News

Jaideep who played a blood hungry journalist in The Broken News, exuded the confidence and ambition of Dipankar (his character) in every frame and he convinces the audience in no time that he is indeed an immoral journalist who will sell everyone and everything for that big scoop. The greyness of his character and the effortless portrayal by Jaideep Ahlawat develops an instant connect with reality.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Karishma Tanna - Scoop

Karishma Tanna - Scoop



(Photograph: Twitter )

Shreya Dhanwanthary- Scam 1992

Adding to the list of well portrayed Journalist roles is actress Shreya Dhanwanthary's role in Scam 1992. Shreya Dhanwanthary really showcased her range of acting skills playing her part in Scam 1992. Her portrayal of Sucheta Dalal is appreciated amongst the most convincing acts of journalists in recent times.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kartik Aaryan - Dhamaka

While Kartik has been loved for his charm and chocolate boy looks, he broke the mould with his portrayal of a serious TV reporter in 'Dhamaka', a performance that won him unanimous praise and accolades. The talented actor proved his versatility in the hard-hitting drama and introduced audiences to a whole new side of his acting prowess.



(Photograph: Twitter )