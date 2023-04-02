Ajay Devgn's birthday: Films that prove he's the most versatile actor

| Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Ajay Devgn is considered one of the finest actors in India. The actor, who made his debut in the year 1991 with the movie Phool Aur Kaante, has proven his mark in the industry as a versatile actor. In his decades-long career, the actor has starred in several films and has nailed each of the characters with absolute conviction and delivered some memorable performances. On Ajay's birthday, here are some of the most memorable films of the actor that you should watch.

Drishyam 2 OTT release

One of the best movies of Ajay Devgn's decades-long career is Drishyam 1 and 2. In the film, Devgn played the role of a common man, Vijay Salgaonkar, who can go to any extent to save his family. Apart from the gripping storyline of the film, Devgn's performance has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Drishyam 1 is streaming on Netflix, and part 2 is available to watch on Amazon prime.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Singham Returns

Rohit Shetty kicked off his cop universe with Ajay Devgn. With Singham, Devgn made a return to the action genre as he played the role of tough cop Bajirao Singham. In the film, Devgn impressed the audience with his high-octane action, car chase sequence, and, at last, his outstanding performance. The first film of the franchise was released in 2011 and was a massive hit. The movie is streaming on Netflix.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal world is incomplete without Ajay. Coming out of his action-hero image, Ajay proved that he can pull off any role with ease. In the franchise, which revolves around a group of silly boys, Ajay plays the role of Gopal, the leader of the group.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

One of the best periods of war dramas Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Om Raut, the film showed Devgn playing the role of a Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji. The movie and character are one of Devgn's brilliant performances. Streaming on: Netflix.

(Photograph: Twitter )

De De Pyaar De

In De De Pyaar De, Ajay played the role of a middle-aged man named Ashish, who had fallen in love with a younger woman named Ayesha, who is half his age. Their romance turns into a comedy when he takes her to meet his parents and ex-wife. This Ajay Devgn starrer is a feel-good film that will entertain you every time you watch it. Streaming on: Disney plus Hotstar.

(Photograph: Twitter )