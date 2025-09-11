These local hubs are not just geographical curiosities. They are lifelines. Trade, familial ties, ritual practices, shared languages and even schooling often cut across the boundary. For travellers the crossing is effortless; for commerce the flows steady. In times of political unrest, as with today’s Gen Z-led uprising, the permeability of these crossings becomes a strategic and humanitarian concern. Trade has been temporarily halted amid these rising tensions. Meanwhile, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 60 inmates who escaped from Nepali jails during the protests, holding them at various India–Nepal border checkposts in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar, making the border situation particularly grave.