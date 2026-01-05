/Acquiring Greenland isn’t a new idea? Understanding the US’ century-long pursuit of the Arctic island

Greenland has re-emerged as a geopolitical flashpoint after remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said, “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security.” The comments came just a day after the US carried out a major military operation capturing Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Leaders in both Denmark and Greenland have urged Trump to stop threatening to take over the territory, rejecting any suggestion that it could be claimed by the United States. Trump's statements have revived concerns in Europe that Washington could pursue similarly forceful measures elsewhere, including Greenland, a vast and sparsely populated Arctic island long coveted by the United States.

