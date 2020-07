Accuse, evict, repeat: How it has become a commonly used tactic by US

The technique of accusing, condemning, evicting has been used by the United States before. And, so far, there is scant evidence that it has limited the cyber attacks and other bad behaviour from America's two greatest rivals - China and Russia- for influence and power around the world.

China Army

Officers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army were indicted in 2014 for an extensive effort to bore inside American companies.

The result was an impressive "Wanted" poster by the FBI, but six years later none of them were apprehended to stand trial in the US on charges of looting some of America's biggest companies.



(Photograph:Reuters)