/Acclaimed author Marjane Satrapi dies of ‘sadness’: Can you die of a broken heart?

Published: Jun 06, 2026, 24:03 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 24:04 IST
Acclaimed filmmaker and “Persepolis” author, Marjane Satrapi, died from “sadness” after her husband’s death. The demise has highlighted conversations around whether heartbreak can actually be fatal.
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(Photograph: Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Marjane Satrapi’s demise
Acclaimed Iranian-French graphic novelist, filmmaker and activist, Marjane Satrapi, died of “sadness” on Thursday (June 4). Best known for her graphic memoir “Persepolis”, Satrapi passed away at the age of 56.
Her family informed of her death in an unsettling phrase. They told AFP that she ”died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life." The demise has sparked conversations about the physical impact of emotional loss. It also highlights a question whether heartbreak can actually kill you.
Science says that sadness can in fact kill you, although rare. In a condition dubbed the “broken heart syndrome”, emotional shock triggers a surge of hormones that temporarily stun the heart muscle. The symptoms can mimic a heart-attack, but it is not, since heart-attacks are caused by blood clots in the arteries.
A broken heart can cause distress beyond the heart, spilling into daily functioning and overall well-being. Our mental and physical lives are intricately linked meaning that everything from one’s appetite to sleep can get affected negatively.
Living with heartbreak, grief and sadness can be physically damaging to your body, rarely life-threatening but potentially harmful in the long-run. Seeking professional care for mental health during periods of grief can provide support.