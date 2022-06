Abortion: How things stand in US as court prepares to rule

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:34 PM(IST)

This is the state of affairs in the country ahead of the much-anticipated ruling by the nation's highest court:

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver an opinion by the end of June that could roll back 50 years of abortion rights in the United States.

Roe v. Wade

In the absence of any federal laws, it is the 1973 ruling in the landmark Supreme Court case known as Roe v. Wade that guarantees a woman's right to an abortion in the United States.

A 1992 court decision, in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, protects access to abortion until "viability," when the fetus can survive outside the womb, typically between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

States are also not allowed to enact any laws that would impose an "undue burden" on a woman seeking an abortion. This legal framework could be upended soon.

According to a draft opinion leaked in May, the conservative majority on the nine-member court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," the author of the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito, wrote. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Anticipating a reversal, lawmakers in 13 Republican-ruled states have already adopted so-called "trigger" laws that would ban abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.



(Photograph:AFP)