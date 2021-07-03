Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce: A look back at their life together

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao truly make a power couple together, but today the couple shocked the entire country when they announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. 

''In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the couple announced in an official statement.

 As the famous Bollywood couple announces their divorce, we take a look at the timeline of their relationship:

How They Met

Aamir met Kiran Rao on the sets of 'Lagaan' in 2001 when she was one of the assistant directors to Ashutosh Gowariker. The couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.

“Kiran was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again." Aamir said

Wedding Bells

Three years after his divorce from first wife, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran on December 28, 2005. The couple had an intimate function for friends and family at his farmhouse in Panchgani.

Aamir and Kiran had their first child in 2011

The couple welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.

After the divorce they will raise their son together, ''We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," the statement further read.

'Leaving India' contorversy

In 2015, Aamir "leaving India" comments sparked the major controversy. In an award function, Khan said that he was affected by a number of incidents taking place in the country and that his wife Kiran even suggested that they should probably leave the country. 

"When I chat with Kiran at home, she says, 'should we move out of India?' That's a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day. That does indicate that there is this sense of growing disquiet, there is growing despondency apart from alarm,"

Later, after a huge controversy kicked up, Khan come out and clarified, '"I never said India was intolerant or I wanted to leave the country. I also understand the emotions of those who were hurt. I would like to say that my statement was misunderstood and to some extent media is responsible for it. I was born here and I will die here,"
 

 

Aamir and Kiran’s Divorce

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have decided to go their separate ways after 15 years of marriage. On Saturday (July 3, 2021), the couple announced their divorce with a joint statement. 

In the statement, they revealed that they had begun a planned separation a while ago and finally announcing it formally now. 

Dating rumours

After the smashing hit of 'Dangal', rumours of a romance between Mr Perfectionist Aamir and his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh were doing rounds as they both have been hanging around quite a lot back then. 

Responding to the claims, Fatima said, “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected.”

Aamir Khan's First Marriage

Before Kiran, the Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta. They were together for 16 years and later got divorced in 2002 and Reena took custody of both children.  Khan has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage. 

Aamir talked about complicated marriage with Reena on Karan Johar’s chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 6. He had revealed that their divorce was “traumatic" for both Reena and their family but he is “glad" that he spent 16 years of his life with her.

