Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce: A look back at their life together

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao truly make a power couple together, but today the couple shocked the entire country when they announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

''In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the couple announced in an official statement.

As the famous Bollywood couple announces their divorce, we take a look at the timeline of their relationship: