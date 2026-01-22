/A US B-52G bomber with nukes on board crashed in Greenland in 1968, exposing a secret mission

In 1968, during the height of the Cold War, a US bomber carrying four thermonuclear weapons crashed in Greenland. They exploded, but thankfully, their safety systems prevented a full detonation. Even though it was an accident, the incident soured relations between the US and Denmark as the latter had followed a nuclear-free policy since 1957. The crash exposed what America had been doing despite Denmark's stance on nukes - flying nuclear-armed bombers over Greenland almost regularly.