LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /A self-driving Tesla costs less than your Creta! Here is why you will pay double price in India

A self-driving Tesla costs less than your Creta! Here is why you will pay double price in India

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 15:00 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 15:00 IST

Tesla currently imports China-built, left-hand-drive Model Ys; converting them to right-hand drive adds cost and complexity. Local assembly or manufacturing is not yet viable, prolonging dependency on imports .

Import Duties Skyrocket the Price
1 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Import Duties Skyrocket the Price

Tesla has launched the Model Y in India at Rs 59.89 lakh (RWD) and Rs 67.89 lakh (Long‑Range), reflecting a hefty 70–110 per cent import duty on fully built units, prices that far exceed India’s most popular SUV, the Hyundai Creta (Rs 11–20 lakh) .

Local Infrastructure & RHD Challenges
2 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Local Infrastructure & RHD Challenges

Tesla currently imports China-built, left-hand-drive Model Ys; converting them to right-hand drive adds cost and complexity. Local assembly or manufacturing is not yet viable, prolonging dependency on imports .

Full Self‑Driving Is a Premium Extra
3 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Full Self‑Driving Is a Premium Extra

Full Self‑Driving (FSD) capability is optional in India, at an additional Rs 6 lakh. Despite being labelled “self‑driving”, the system is Level 2, requiring active driver supervision.

FSD Requires Expensive Hardware & Updates
4 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

FSD Requires Expensive Hardware & Updates

FSD includes eight cameras, powerful onboard processors, and frequent over‑the‑air software updates. This hardware/software bundle drives the Rs 6 lakh premium.

Tesla’s Premium‑Niche Positioning
5 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Tesla’s Premium‑Niche Positioning

In India, Tesla is targeting the luxury EV segment, competing with brands like Mercedes, BMW, Kia EV6, and BMW iX1, not mass-market vehicles like Creta.

Mumbai Showroom Confirmed
6 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla)

Mumbai Showroom Confirmed

Tesla recently opened its first Indian showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, inaugurated by state officials. A second showroom is planned for Delhi later this month. Deliveries of the RWD Model Y begin Q3 2025, with Long‑Range units following in January 2026.

Creta Comparison Highlights the Value Gap
7 / 7
(Photograph: Hyundai)

Creta Comparison Highlights the Value Gap

Creta’s petrol and diesel variants cost Rs 11–20 lakh, and its upcoming EV is expected under Rs 25 lakh. By comparison, a self‑driving Tesla costs roughly 3 to 6 times more, even before including FSD.

Trending Photo

From The X Files to Beetlejuice: Watch these scariest horror TV shows from the 80s and 90s that still haunt fans
8

From The X Files to Beetlejuice: Watch these scariest horror TV shows from the 80s and 90s that still haunt fans

World’s first fighter jet: How Hitler's Me 262 changed air combat but failed to win World War II
7

World’s first fighter jet: How Hitler's Me 262 changed air combat but failed to win World War II

This Bugatti car could’ve gone faster than 490 km/h, but tyres said no! Here's why
7

This Bugatti car could’ve gone faster than 490 km/h, but tyres said no! Here's why

Meet the top 6 aircraft carrier-based fighter jets in the world
6

Meet the top 6 aircraft carrier-based fighter jets in the world

Who is the richest golfer of all time? Check top 5 names
5

Who is the richest golfer of all time? Check top 5 names