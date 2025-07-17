/A self-driving Tesla costs less than your Creta! Here is why you will pay double price in India

Tesla currently imports China-built, left-hand-drive Model Ys; converting them to right-hand drive adds cost and complexity. Local assembly or manufacturing is not yet viable, prolonging dependency on imports .
Tesla has launched the Model Y in India at Rs 59.89 lakh (RWD) and Rs 67.89 lakh (Long‑Range), reflecting a hefty 70–110 per cent import duty on fully built units, prices that far exceed India’s most popular SUV, the Hyundai Creta (Rs 11–20 lakh) .
Full Self‑Driving (FSD) capability is optional in India, at an additional Rs 6 lakh. Despite being labelled “self‑driving”, the system is Level 2, requiring active driver supervision.
FSD includes eight cameras, powerful onboard processors, and frequent over‑the‑air software updates. This hardware/software bundle drives the Rs 6 lakh premium.
In India, Tesla is targeting the luxury EV segment, competing with brands like Mercedes, BMW, Kia EV6, and BMW iX1, not mass-market vehicles like Creta.
Tesla recently opened its first Indian showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, inaugurated by state officials. A second showroom is planned for Delhi later this month. Deliveries of the RWD Model Y begin Q3 2025, with Long‑Range units following in January 2026.
Creta’s petrol and diesel variants cost Rs 11–20 lakh, and its upcoming EV is expected under Rs 25 lakh. By comparison, a self‑driving Tesla costs roughly 3 to 6 times more, even before including FSD.