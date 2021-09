A movement to make sign language a human right

As more and more people are joining hands to support people with hearing problems, raising awareness about sign languages is getting more important. This year, the International Day of Sign Languages will aim at spreading awareness about human rights

Along with International Week of the Deaf

The International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated annually on September 23 and it also marks the start of the International Week of the Deaf.

This date was decided because World Federation of the Deaf was established on September 23, 1951.

(Photograph:AFP)