A look back at Notre-Dame Cathedral fire tragedy exactly a year ago

A lone bell ringed out from what remained of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Wednesday, the sole event planned to mark a year since a massive blaze nearly destroyed one of the world's most revered monuments.

13th-century masterpiece to be restored soon!

Reconstruction of the medieval cathedral has been halted, with France under lockdown over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Wednesday to do everything possible to ensure the 13th-century masterpiece is restored to its former glory within five years a time frame already judged optimistic by many, and now further imperilled.

"We will reconstruct the Notre-Dame in five years, I promised. We will do everything to meet this deadline. Yes, construction is at a halt for the moment due to the health crisis, but it will resume as soon as possible," he said in a video message.

The ferocious blaze, watched in horror by millions of television viewers worldwide, has not been forgotten even if "our days, our thoughts, our lives are usurped" by the coronavirus outbreak, Macron said.

(Photograph:AFP)