A look at top five highest totals in IPL history

3. CSK's 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals

Murli Vijay's rapid knock of 127 of 56 balls and Albie Morkel's 62 of 34 balls helped CSK post the third-highest total in IPL history of 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals. It wasn't a one-sided affair and the match became a close contest but Chennai won it by 23 runs at last.

(Photograph:Twitter)