A look at top five highest totals in IPL history

1. RCB's 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013
While batting first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India. Chris Gayle scored a quickfire century and made 175 not out of 66 balls. Dilshan and Kohli scored 33 and 31 respectively.
2. RCB's 248/3 against Gujarat Lions in 2016
With the help of AB de Villiers' 129 run-knock of 52 balls and Virat Kohli's 109 runs of 55 balls, RCB made a gargantuan 248/3 against Pune Warriors India in 2016. RCB won the match by 144 runs. It's the second biggest win in IPL history.
3. CSK's 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals
Murli Vijay's rapid knock of 127 of 56 balls and Albie Morkel's 62 of 34 balls helped CSK post the third-highest total in IPL history of 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals. It wasn't a one-sided affair and the match became a close contest but Chennai won it by 23 runs at last.
4. KKR's 246/6 against KXIP in 2018
Kolkata Knight Riders scored a handsome 245/6 against Kings XI Punjab with the help of brilliant knocks from Sunil Narine, who made 75 of 36 balls and Dinesh Karthik, who scored 50 of 23 balls.
5. Chennai Super Kings 240/5 against KXIP in 2008
Chennai Super Kings scored a huge 240/5 against Kings XI Punjab in 2008. Michael Hussey slammed 116 of 54 balls. With other crucial knocks coming from Raina and Badrinath of 32(13) and 31(14) runs respectively.