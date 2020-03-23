A glance at major institutions that are shut down in India amid coronavirus concerns

Get WION News app for latest news
With the arrival of the next day, the coronavirus situation in India is worsening. At least 75 districts in India are facing a lockdown. Here's a list of major institutions that have closed down.
The Chief Justice of India held that there cannot be a complete shutdown of courts. There will be a virtual court that will carry out hearings through video-conferencing.
(Photograph:Twitter)
As India battles against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways has announced the closure of rail services across the nation till March 31, 2020.
Delhi Metro services have been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mumbai local trains, Known as Mumbai Lifeline, is been shutdown till 31, March 2020.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and many big eductional institutions have suspended their classes due to deadly virus.