A glance at 'City of Roses' in the desert Kingdom

The process

The work is divided between those who pick flowers and others who fill and weigh them on baskets.

These are then boiled and distilled.

"We start boiling the roses on high heat until they are almost evaporated, and this takes around 30 to 35 minutes," Khalaf al-Tuweiri, the owner of Bin Salman farm told news agency AFP.

"After that we lower the heat for around 15 to 30 minutes until the distilling process starts, which lasts for eight hours."

