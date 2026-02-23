/A decoy mastermind? Trump helps take out 'El Mencho' while using USS Abraham Lincoln in Iran as distraction

The standoff is far from peaceful. Tensions flared recently when an F-35 from the Abraham Lincoln shot down an Iranian drone that aggressively approached the carrier.
Mexican Special Forces dealt a historic blow to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) over the weekend by eliminating its elusive founder and leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho." He was critically wounded during a raid in the mountains of Jalisco and died during transit, ending the reign of one of the world's most violent and wanted drug lords.
While the White House confirmed that no American troops were on the ground, the Trump administration played a critical role in the operation. A newly formed US military-led intelligence unit, the Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, tracked El Mencho’s movements, compiled a highly detailed "target package," and quietly passed the intelligence to Mexican authorities to execute the strike.
Following the death of their leader, the CJNG unleashed sheer havoc, quite literally setting parts of Mexico on fire. Cartel members retaliated by torching vehicles, setting up fiery roadblocks, and clashing with security forces across at least eight states. The unrest has prompted the US, Canada, and other nations to issue strict "shelter in place" advisories for their citizens.
While the western hemisphere deals with cartel fallout, global anxiety is heavily focused on the Middle East. Following a harsh crackdown by the Iranian regime on local protests, the US has initiated its largest military buildup in the region in years, leading to a tense, high-stakes waiting game.
President Trump has deployed a massive fleet to the region, spearheaded by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group. Now positioned in the Arabian Sea, the carrier acts as a mobile airbase loaded with stealth F-35C fighter jets, escorted by destroyers carrying hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles.
The standoff is far from peaceful. Tensions flared recently when an F-35 from the Abraham Lincoln shot down an Iranian drone that aggressively approached the carrier. With Iran's Revolutionary Guard warning that their "finger is on the trigger" and a second US aircraft carrier (the USS Gerald R. Ford) reportedly en route to the region, the area remains an absolute powder keg.
The geopolitical landscape is currently shifting at a breakneck speed. Between providing the vital intelligence to dismantle a multi-billion-dollar narco-terror empire right across the US border and positioning immense naval firepower for a potential conflict with Iran, Washington is flexing its intelligence and military capabilities on two vastly different, highly volatile fronts simultaneously.