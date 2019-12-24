A decade on Earth captured from space

The decade has seen many changes. With the evolution of technology to the creation of man-made islands as well as disasters. Here is a glimpse at the face of our planet, as seen from space.
The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is seen before the explosion on May 14, 2011.
The earthquake and tsunami waves just days before, on May 11, damaged the reactor, which ultimately led to three nuclear meltdowns, three hydrogen explosions, and the release of radioactive contamination.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is seen after an explosion, on March 14, 2011.
The incident at Fukushima led to the evacuation of all nearby human settlements, among which was the city of Namie. Japan is today in a situation of turmoil, having to handle with care the water tainted by the nuclear accident.
(Photograph:Reuters)
People gather at Tahrir Square, Cairo on February 22, 2011, as part of mass demonstrations against poverty, corruption, and political repression in Egypt.
The protests in Egypt were part of the Arab spring, in which revolutions which started in Tunisia across West Asia and North Africa rocked governments and destabilised the region.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The build-up on Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea, as of March 9, 2017
Called the 'Great Wall of Sand', the Chinese have built several islands in the South China Sea, mainly around the Spratly Islands in the region
These islands are being built in a bid to increase their territorial waters and expand their exclusive economic zone.
This also increases China's aircraft launch capability in Southeast Asia
(Photograph:Reuters)
The Camp Fire is seen burning in Paradise Pines, California on November 9, 2018.
The Camp Fire began as a result of faulty electrical lines, which sparked a small fire. The winds blew the fire across the surrounding forest.
It was the largest forest fire that the state of California has ever witnessed, as well as the most expensive in terms of damage to property and loss of life.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sendai, Japan is seen after a tsunami hit, on March 12, 2011.
The 2011 earthquake and tsunami also led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant incident.
The earthquake, tsunami and nuclear incident all put together led to the deaths of almost 16,000 people and cost of rebuilding was set at roughly $122 billion.
(Photograph:Reuters)