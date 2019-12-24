A decade on Earth captured from space

The decade has seen many changes. With the evolution of technology to the creation of man-made islands as well as disasters. Here is a glimpse at the face of our planet, as seen from space.

Nature's beauty

The Viedma Glacier in Argentina, May 15, 2016.

The glacier feeds the beautiful Lake Viedma with its melting ice. It is located at the southern most tip of the Americas.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Splitting the atom

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is seen before the explosion on May 14, 2011.

The earthquake and tsunami waves just days before, on May 11, damaged the reactor, which ultimately led to three nuclear meltdowns, three hydrogen explosions, and the release of radioactive contamination.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Man-made disaster

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is seen after an explosion, on March 14, 2011.

The incident at Fukushima led to the evacuation of all nearby human settlements, among which was the city of Namie. Japan is today in a situation of turmoil, having to handle with care the water tainted by the nuclear accident.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Arab Spring

People gather at Tahrir Square, Cairo on February 22, 2011, as part of mass demonstrations against poverty, corruption, and political repression in Egypt.

The protests in Egypt were part of the Arab spring, in which revolutions which started in Tunisia across West Asia and North Africa rocked governments and destabilised the region.

(Photograph:Reuters)

When man plays god

Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea on January 15, 2013, was just a tiny reef-island.

It was soon to become a Chinese outpost in the disputed South China Sea as a result of 'man playing god'.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Man-made islands

The build-up on Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea, as of March 9, 2017

Called the 'Great Wall of Sand', the Chinese have built several islands in the South China Sea, mainly around the Spratly Islands in the region

These islands are being built in a bid to increase their territorial waters and expand their exclusive economic zone.

This also increases China's aircraft launch capability in Southeast Asia

(Photograph:Reuters)

Rampant wildfires

The Camp Fire is seen burning in Paradise Pines, California on November 9, 2018.

The Camp Fire began as a result of faulty electrical lines, which sparked a small fire. The winds blew the fire across the surrounding forest.

It was the largest forest fire that the state of California has ever witnessed, as well as the most expensive in terms of damage to property and loss of life.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Disastrous tremors

Sendai, Japan is seen almost a year before a tsunami hit, on August 23, 2010.

The earthquake off the coast of Tohoku was measured to be between magnitude 9.0 to 9.1.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Cities drowned

Sendai, Japan is seen after a tsunami hit, on March 12, 2011.

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami also led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant incident.

The earthquake, tsunami and nuclear incident all put together led to the deaths of almost 16,000 people and  cost of rebuilding was set at roughly $122 billion.

(Photograph:Reuters)