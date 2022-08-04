A breakdown on every key character from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Come September, one of the most anticipated shows on web ‘ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ will premiere on OTT space. The show has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Set thousands of years ahead of Tolkien’s original trilogy, the series brings a new world in Middle-earth Second Age.

With an ensemble cast of new actors representing different species such as the elves, dwarves, harfoots, and humans, the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2. As the curiosity of fans reaches an all-time high, here’s a sneak peek into key characters and traits of Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!’

