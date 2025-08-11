/A black moon is coming in August 2025, and it won’t happen again for years

The Moon completes about 12.37 orbits of Earth each year. Most years see 12 new moons, but occasionally there are 13. When a season, defined as the period between a solstice and an equinox, contains four new moons, the fourth is called a black moon. The term, first used in astrological circles centuries ago to describe a mythical hidden moon, is now used by astronomers for this rare timing. Unlike the better-known blue moon, which occurs during the full moon phase, a black moon happens during the new moon phase, when the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun and its illuminated side faces away from us.

