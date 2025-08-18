/A bid to end Russia-Ukraine war? Zelensky, EU leaders arrive at White House to meet Trump - See pictures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to hold meeting with US President Donald Trump shortly, as the two leaders aim to discuss the Russia-Ukraine peace and ceasefire deal to put an end to the killings of people. Zelensky is accompanied by other European leaders to the White House.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the White House to attend the high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived at the White House. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles welcomed him ahead of the meeting.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also arrived at the White House for the high-stakes meeting with the US president. All the leaders will shortly be holding talks with Trump.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrived at the White House. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles greeted the European leaders as they arrived for the big meeting.
NATO Chief Mark Rutte has also arrived, as he was greeted by Susie Wiles, ahead of the meeting with Zelensky and Trump. All the leaders along with Trump have been addressing the reporters at the White House, before the meeting.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also arrived at the Oval Office on Monday, accompanied by other leaders. Trump, Zelensky, and other European leaders will then head into their own high-stakes meeting in the East Room of the White House.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb seen arriving at the White House on Monday, to express solidarity for Ukraine as Zelensky visits US to hold meeting with Trump to discuss Russia-Ukraine war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was greeted by US President Donald Trump, while all the European leaders were greeted by White House chief of Staff Susie. The two leaders were seen sharing a smile as they posed for the pictures. This comes after Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week.