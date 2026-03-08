/92/0! India equal all-time record for most powerplay runs in T20 World Cups; check full list

The Indian Team just created history by registering the highest score in the Powerplays in the T20 World Cup, and that too against New Zealand in the final. It’s time we take a look at the top five instances of the highest team total within the first six overs in T20 WCs.
In the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma scored a whopping 92 inside the Powerplay, breaking all previous records to stand tall. The pair added 98 for the first wicket, with Sharma completing his second fifty of this tournament.
Even though the West Indies also scored as many runs against Afghanistan during their group game in the 2024 edition in Bridgetown, losing a wicket saw them sit in second place. After losing Brandon King at the top, Johnson Charles and Nicolas Pooran helped WI smash Afghanistan and the record books for fun.
The surprise entrant on this list is the Netherlands, which whacked a brilliant 91 for one against Ireland during their tie in the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. Chasing 190, the Dutch opening pair of captain Peter Borren and Stephen Myburgh rocked the Irish side with a 91-run stand, eventually chasing the target inside 14 overs and six wickets remaining.
One of the most famous T20 World Cup matches between England and South Africa in the 2016 edition saw the Poms hammer the Proteas for 89 for three in the Powerplay, and eventually saw England complete a 230-run chase in Mumbai, creating history.
There is no stopping the Indian Team in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Against Namibia in their second group game, India's top-order slammed 86 runs for the loss of one wicket inside the Powerplay. India recorded 209 for nine, crushing Namibia by 93 runs.