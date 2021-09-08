9/11 attacks: Bush administration's big guns & where they are now

Former US Vice President Cheney, Secretary of State Colin Powell, NSA Condoleeza Rice, ex-New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani & John Ashcroft were the heavyweights in the Bush administration.

George W. Bush

George W. Bush on September 11, 2001

George W. Bush was the president of the United States on the day the 9/11 attacks took place. Bush was informed of the 9/11 attacks in front of television cameras after an aide told him about the attacks as the cameras were rolling while reading "The Pet Goat" to second-graders in Sarasota, Florida.

Bush had a tumultuous day as his team coordinated efforts from Air Force 1. The former president spoke to the nation on the night of September 11 and visited Ground Zero three days later.

"I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon," he said in the bullhorn at Ground Zero amid patriotic chants by those around him.

In a passionate speech, he declared the war on terror and launched attacks on Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and hunt down Bin Laden. He enjoyed wide support as polls showed 85 per cent supported Bush.

After 9/11 and 2008:

The former president declared war on Iraq in 2003 opening another front as the United States struggled on two fronts. The Bush administration throughout the next seven years after September 11 was unsuccessful in capturing or killing Osama Bin Laden.

He retired in 2008 as Republicans lost the US elections in 2008.

The former president however was unhappy with President Joe Biden after he pulled US forces from Afghanistan saying he was watching developments there with "deep sadness".

(Photograph:AFP)