/9 ways a fighter jet would react if it flew on another planet, if they all had oxygen!

With only 6 per cent of Earth’s gravity, Pluto would be like a pilot’s dream at first. Any thrust would easily launch the jet into the sky. But the extremely thin atmosphere, even with oxygen, means the air density is too low for proper lift and control. The F-35 would float and bounce more than fly. Without enough air for maneuvering, turns and stunts would be clumsy or impossible. Bonus problem? Temps as low as –240°C mean engines and electronics would freeze in minutes.