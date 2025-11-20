LOGIN
9 things Charlie Kirk spoke on Epstein files before Tyler Robinson shooting

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 08:01 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 08:01 IST

Before his assassination, Charlie Kirk frequently spoke about the Epstein files, government transparency, and why he believed the public deserved to see every document. Here’s what he used to say, based only on his verified past statements.

1. He Repeatedly Called for Full Disclosure
1 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

1. He Repeatedly Called for Full Disclosure

Kirk argued that every document connected to Jeffrey Epstein, from flight logs to depositions, should be released without exception. He said transparency was the only way to rebuild public trust.

2. He Linked the Case to a “Two-Tier Justice System”
2 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

2. He Linked the Case to a “Two-Tier Justice System”

Kirk’s commentary often framed Epstein’s case as proof of unequal treatment in the US justice system. He said powerful people were shielded, while ordinary citizens faced harsher consequences.

3. He Questioned What Federal Agencies Knew
3 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

3. He Questioned What Federal Agencies Knew

In multiple podcasts and interviews, Kirk asked whether the FBI, DOJ, or intelligence agencies overlooked early warnings about Epstein. He argued that the files could reveal institutional failures.

4. He Criticised Sealed Names and Heavy Redactions
4 / 9

4. He Criticised Sealed Names and Heavy Redactions

Kirk frequently objected to the continued redactions in Epstein-related documents. He suggested the secrecy protected influential individuals and damaged public confidence in the system.

5. He Highlighted Epstein’s Network of Elite Connections
5 / 9

5. He Highlighted Epstein’s Network of Elite Connections

Kirk often pointed out Epstein’s ties to business leaders, politicians, academics, and celebrities. He believed the files would show how power networks allowed Epstein to operate for so long.

6. He Said the Media Underreported Critical Details
6 / 9
(Photograph: File)

6. He Said the Media Underreported Critical Details

Kirk claimed mainstream outlets avoided scrutinising certain high-profile individuals connected to Epstein. He urged independent media to keep the story alive.

7. He Supported Congressional Pressure on DOJ
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

7. He Supported Congressional Pressure on DOJ

He publicly backed lawmakers who demanded the release of sealed evidence. Kirk said congressional oversight was necessary to expose any government mishandling of Epstein’s case.

8. He Argued Epstein’s Death Increased Suspicion
8 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

8. He Argued Epstein’s Death Increased Suspicion

After Epstein died in 2019, Kirk said the lack of transparency surrounding both the case and the documents intensified public distrust. He believed the only solution was full disclosure.

9. His Core Message: “The Public Deserves the Truth”
9 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

9. His Core Message: “The Public Deserves the Truth”

Across his speeches, posts, and broadcasts before his death, Kirk emphasised a single point: the Epstein files should be public so Americans could understand what happened, who was involved, and how institutions failed.

